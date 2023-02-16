Tesla to recall more than 360,000 vehicles due to self-driving software problems

Tesla

Tesla is recalling more than 362,000 vehicles due to safety issues with its Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software, according to a federal agency.

The FSD Beta software "allows a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful and unpredictable manner [that] increases the risk of a crash," according to a recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To address the problems, Tesla will release a free over-the-air (OTA) software update, the agency said. The company is expected to notify customers through the mail by April 15.

The recall applies to vehicles that are already equipped with the FSD Beta software, as well as cars on which installation is pending. This includes certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y cars.

While performing an engineering analysis of Tesla cars, the NHTSA found that the FSD Beta system may allow a vehicle to make unsafe moves, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane. The software also let a vehicle enter a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop. The agency also found the system's response to changes in the speed limit to be inadequate.

The NHTSA is still investigating Tesla's Autopilot and associated vehicle systems.

If a Tesla customer wants to contact the company about the issue, they should call Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-23-00-001.