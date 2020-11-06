Tesla’s April Fool joke turns into $250 tequila reality, sells out in hours

New Autopilot feature will let Tesla cars handle red lights and stop signs Watch Now

We've learned that when it comes to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter feed, you should take some messages with a pinch of salt.

However, what started as an April Fools' joke posted back in 2018 by the entrepreneur has some Tesla fans polishing off their salt shakers and grabbing a slice of lemon instead, as "Tesla Tequila" is now officially on the market.

"Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks," the executive posted back then, featured in a picture of him grasping a scrap of cardboard scrawled with the phrase "bankwupt."

This was linked to a former wind-up post claiming Tesla had gone "completely and totally bankrupt" -- despite last-minute efforts to sell Easter eggs to stay afloat.

What was seen as a passing joke is now a reality, with the launch of a 40% tequila on Tesla's website.

"Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves," the company says. "Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila."

As the drink has been aged, this might be why we've only heard about it now -- but the market's reaction isn't likely to have disappointed Musk. Within hours, the $250 bottles had completely sold out across the US.

Deliveries are expected by the end of the year.

It might be less the booze, however, and more the bottle -- of which the lightning-bolt lines do fit the Telsa brand well -- considering the price-gouging that is currently running rampant across eBay. At the time of writing, eBayers are offering their pre-order bottles (empty, of course), as "collector" pieces with opening bids from $325, rising all the way to over $6,000.

Alcohol and driving is never the right combination, so, of course, don't enjoy Telsa Tequila while behind the wheel. It seems like an odd business path for Tesla to actually pursue, even if this will remain a small-batch response to a two-year-old joke -- but, considering 2020, why not.

