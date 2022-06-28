/>

TG Pro is a must-have app for your new M2 Mac

Good hardware needs good software, and TG Pro is a must-have for Mac professionals.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on

There are a bunch of software utilities that are the first things that I'll install on a new Mac, and among those is Tunabelly Software's TG Pro. This utility is a one-stop shop for temperature monitoring, fan control, and diagnostics for all Macs.

Well, if you happened to pick up one of the new M2-powered Macs, then TG Pro now supports this new chip.

Doesn't macOS already do a good job of thermal control?

TG Pro

Yes, but professionals who push their hardware to the limits with heavyweight tasks such as video rendering will benefit from having manual control over the thermals.

And even if you don't want to control the fans, you can use TG Pro to keep an eye on the various temperature sensors inside your Mac. This can give you an advanced warning of possible problems.

According to the maker, "many changes were needed to properly show the 4 Performance and 4 Efficiency CPU cores in the M2, along with figuring out which sensors were for which pieces of hardware - it was a tricky one."

Here are the release notes for TG Pro 2.70

  • [New] Added full support for the MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022).
  • [New] Added an additional way to check for the last shutdown reason for newer models.
  • [Fixed] Issue where the menu bar icon may have been blurry. It will now be sharp for any screen resolution.
  • [Fixed] Updated the Paddle framework used for licensing. This should resolve the rare issue of a license disappearing after a system restart.
  • Note: TG Pro now requires macOS 10.12 or higher due to the Paddle licensing framework update.

TG Pro supports all Intel and Apple Silicon processors including the M2, M1 Ultra, M1 Max, M1 Pro and M1 and is compatible with systems running the macOS 12 Monterey to macOS 10.12 Sierra. It even works with Hackintosh systems.

TG Pro is, at the time of writing, on sale and available for $10 (usual price $20) for a personal license valid for three Macs.

