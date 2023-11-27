/>
The 150+ best Cyber Monday deals you can buy: ZDNET's experts top picks

Cyber Monday is here, and ZDNET's experts have found the best deals on Apple products, TVs, robot vacuums, headphones, smartphones, and more, from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor; Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer and  Jason Hiner, Editor in Chief
Black Friday live blog
ZDNET

It's officially Cyber Monday, your last chance to save big on some of the best deals of the season! Walmart, Best BuyAmazon, and others have tons of excellent deals for you to enjoy a well-deserved online shopping spree. Whether you are shopping for yourself or a loved one, now is the best time to check a bunch of items off your holiday shopping list at a discount. 

ZDNET's experts have scouted all the best Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now across multiple sites and included everything you need to know on this list -- from AirPods Pro to Samsung projectors. You'll find discounts on tech products such as smartwatches, TVs, phones (including the latest iPhone and Google Pixel models), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more. Our team has tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below. 

This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best new Cyber Monday deals.

Best Cyber Monday deals: ZDNET's experts Top 20

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $190 (save $60 at Best Buy)
  2. Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
  3. Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
  4. Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $359 (save $70 at Best Buy)
  5. Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: $900 (save $230 at Amazon)
  6. Eero 6+ Mesh Wifi 3-pack: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
  7. Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $250 (save $80 at Amazon)
  8. Kindle Scribe: $305 (save $115 off at Amazon)
  9. Oura Ring Smart Ring: $269 (save $30 at Oura)
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Best Buy)
  11. Google Pixel 8 Phone: $549 (save $150 at Amazon)
  12. Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $328 (save $72 at Walmart)
  13. Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
  14. Mac Mini M2: $499 (save $100 at Best Buy)
  15. Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV: $580 (save $170 at Best Buy)
  16. Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
  17. Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector: $598 (save $200 at Amazon)
  18. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $250 (save $150 at Amazon)
  19. LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,470 (save $1,030 at Amazon)
  20. Stellar X2 Microphone: $160 (save $40 at Amazon)

Best Cyber Monday deals under $50

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday deals under $100

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday deals under $200

Arlo Pro 5S
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday deals under $500

kindle-scribe-81
Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday impulse buys

Apple AirTag
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday Apple deals

Appel iPad Pro 2022
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung S95C OLED TV in a living room.
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Google Pixel Watch 2
Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday headphones deals

bose quietcomfort
Jada Jones/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

iPhone 15 Pro in hand
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

Space Black MacBook Pro (M3 Max) running MacOS Sonoma wallpaper
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9
June Wan/ZDNET

Also: Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: Deals Vetted by Experts (CNET)

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find big deals across different product categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

