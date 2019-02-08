The 10 best not-so-new phones: Why last year's models make great deals

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 All significant smartphone launches have now passed and as we approach the end of the year, the ten best shake out after more extended usage of each. Read More

There are some fantastic smartphones available today and new ones launch every couple of months. Prices for flagships from Apple and Samsung now exceed $1,000, while others are not far behind. There's another option, though, for those who want to save some money and still have an extremely capable phone.

Over the past couple of years, we have seen smartphones released with minor improvements, along with a slowdown in smartphone sales, thanks in large part to the high quality of smartphones and nearly complete saturation of the market.

The good news for consumers is that you do not need the latest and greatest smartphone. Models that are a year or two old are very capable, have had updates released to perfect their performance, and can be found for hundreds left that the latest flagships. The case and accessory market for older phones also means you can pick up excellent cases at huge savings. It's also less stressful if you break a phone that is hundreds less than a flagship and need a replacement.

Let's look at 10 phones to consider as you ignore the hype around the shiny new phones coming in the next month or so. They are not in any sort of ranked order, but know they all are solid phones that are definitely worth consideration.

The best not-so-new phones

(Image: ZDNet)

Since the Galaxy Note 9 is a top pick for my 10 best, let's start this list with the Samsung Galaxy Note from late 2017, the Galaxy Note 8.

After the disastrous Note 7 launch, Samsung came back with a conservative device in the Note 8. The S Pen continues to be a major benefit of the Note 8, while the Infinity Display, dual rear cameras, microSD card slot, headphone jack, and all the other specifications make it as competitive today as it was in late 2017.

The Note 9 is priced from $850 (some special $150 discounts are available) to $1,250, while you can find the Note 8 new from Samsung starting at $670. The Note 8 is also available from other online retailers, like B&H, for as low as $570. You can also find it in a range of conditions on Swappa starting in the $300 to $600 range.

The major improvements in the Note 9 are the switch to a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen and moving the rear fingerprint scanner to the center of the phone instead of having it next to the dual cameras. There is still a ton of functionality with the S Pen in the Note 8, and it is a very capable device today.

Check out our Galaxy Note 8 review.

(Image: ZDNet)

The Galaxy S10 line is launching soon and there are deals on last year's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. However, the S8 and S8 Plus are also still solid choices for those looking for a Samsung flagship in the $500 price range.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus brought the first version of Samsung's AMOLED Infinity Display that set the bar for displays in early 2017. The capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 825 powers the phone with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal with microSD card, IP68 dust and water resistance, just about every sensor you could imagine, and a large 3,500mAh battery. The S8 and S8 Plus have 18.5:9 aspect ratio displays that give you a full screen experience with minimal bezels and a narrower phone than we see from Apple.

Samsung DeX is supported on the S8 and S8 Plus, while this phone was also the first to launch with a dedicated Bixby button on the left side. The oddly positioned fingerprint scanner, to the right of the camera, was another concern with this phone at launch.

You can still find the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on the Samsung site, but it is no longer available from US wireless carriers. Samsung direct pricing is $600 and $680 for the two models. Prices from online retailers range from $425 to $490 for the S8 and S8 Plus.

Check out our Galaxy S8 (9.3/10) and S8 Plus (9.6/10) reviews.

(Image: CNET)

Apple's first iPhone had a center round button below the display, and over time, this button changed to a capacitive one, but still kept that traditional design look and feel for a decade. If you prefer the center home button, then the last phones with that feature are the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, released in late 2017.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are still very capable devices, and unlike most of the older Android phones that no longer get updated, Apple continues to support the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, so you can get the latest version of iOS.

Wireless charging was one new feature added to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. To implement this, Apple switched the metal design to one with a glass back. It's a convenient method for charging and brought a feature to the iPhone that Android users have been experiencing for years.

You won't find minimal bezels, a vibrant OLED display, dual cameras, notches, or other modern design features on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, but these two phones have classic looks and elements.

You can purchase the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus directly from Apple starting at $599 and $699, respectively. Since these are the last iPhone models with the familiar home button, you can also still find them at US wireless carrier stores for about the same price as Apple.

Check out our iPhone 8 (9.0/10) and iPhone 8 Plus (9.3/10) reviews.

(Image: Google)

Similar to Apple iPhones, Google's own phones are also updated on a regular basis. If you want to ensure your phone has the latest Android software and security patches, then an older Google Pixel is the way to go.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL brought an amazing camera to Google's own phone, raising the bar for smartphone cameras in 2017. These phones continue to get regular updates, including the addition of the Night Sight low-light camera software.

The Pixel 2 is made by HTC and the Pixel 2 XL by LG. Both have similar internal specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64/128 GB internal storage options, and more. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack and now wireless charging since most of the back is still constructed of metal.

The Pixel 2 is available from Google starting at $549 and the Pixel 2 XL starts at $599. The previous year's Pixel is one of the best ways to purchase a Google-branded phone since the launch prices are a couple hundred dollars more for minor improvements.

Check out our Pixel 2 (8.9/10) and Pixel 2 XL (9.0/10) reviews.

(Image: ZDNet)

Unlike the other phones in this list, the HTC U12 Plus has not yet been replaced with a newer model. It was released in mid-2018 and clearly was an unfinished product at launch. A couple of months later, HTC released a firmware update that fixed the haptic button issue and made the phone one to consider.

HTC was a pioneer in mobile technology, and there are still a lot of HTC fans out there. For these folks, the HTC U12 Plus is the best current choice available. It is a very capable phone with a gorgeous fit and finish, high quality dual rear cameras, excellent audio performance, IP68 dust and water resistance, and Edge Sense 2.0.

The battery life isn't terrific, the haptic side buttons are a bit strange, BlinkFeed is pretty useless, and software updates are few and far between. It has the potential to be so much better, but HTC seems to be a bit dead on the vine.

The HTC U12 Plus is still for sale from HTC at the original launch prices of $799 (64GB) and $849 (128GB), which is about $150 to $200 too high at this time. If you are an HTC fan and interested in this phone, I recommend looking to Swappa for deals in the $475 to $575 range.

Check out our HTC U12 Plus review (7.4/10).

(Image: ZDNet)

LG's V series of phones are designed for creators, with video capture functionality that remains the best in the business. Like Samsung's Note line, the V series is the higher priced line of phones from LG when compared to the G series. If you want the ability to capture and edit videos on your phone, the LG V30 remains one of the best phones available.

The LG V30 brought excellent video recording, a stunning audio experience, long battery life, and a superb fit and finish to the V series. It has an IP68 rating with MIl-STD 810G drop certification, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD expansion card slot. Quick charging and wireless charging are also supported.

The LG V30 has been replaced by the LG V40 ThinQ and is not readily available from US carriers. Your best bet for this phone is to look to Swappa where prices range from $185 to $250 for phones in good condition.

Check out our LG V30 review (8.7/10).

(Image: LG)

LG's phones are some of the most underrated in the smartphone world and the LG G6 is no exception to that. It was the first smartphone to launch in 2017 with minimal bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Phones today have become quite large, which is one reason I prefer the iPhone X/XS, since that size and form factor is nearly perfect for me. The LG G6 has a similar look and feel to the iPhone X/XS and is one of the best phones I have held.

Flagship smartphones today all have some level of dust and water resistance, but they are also glass sandwiches so are prone to breakage when dropping. LG remains unique in its ability to secure MIL-STD 810G drop-test ratings for its V and G series of phones. Again, an underrated standard that could add serious value to the phone.

The LG G6 is powered by the older Snapdragon 821 processor with a 5.7 inch display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage with a microSD card, and 3,300mAh battery. It had dual rear cameras, one with a wide-angle lens. While it is one of the oldest phones on this list, the size and capability still make it worth considering.

You will not find the LG G6 on carrier shelves, so Swappa remains one of the best places to pick one up. Prices range from $100 to $160 with a new one available here and there for just over $200.

Check out our LG G6 review. (As you can see, I awarded it a 9.5/10 rating in March 2017, which is one of my highest ratings ever for a smartphone.)

(Image: ZDNet)

OnePlus has a history of releasing phones about every six months with a standard release in the spring, followed by a T series release in the fall. The older generation disappears from the OnePlus website when the new models are released as older stock is not kept around for long. Thus, you can no longer find the OnePlus 6 directly from OnePlus, but there are plenty of units available in mint condition on Swappa. Prices range from $400 to $500.

The Silk White OnePlus 6 remains one of my favorite phones ever in terms of color and texture. The matte finish white with rose gold highlights looks fantastic and the glass felt like ceramic. So many phones today have glossy glass finishes that serve as major fingerprint magnets, so it was great to use the OnePlus 6 where no fingerprints or smudges ever appeared on the surface.

I'm a fan of the ringer switch on the iPhone and am very pleased with the three-way switch OnePlus has on its devices. OnePlus does a great job of updating its latest phones and the OnePlus 6 has the latest software, with Oxygen OS providing some advanced functionality with a nearly stock Android experience.

The OnePlus 6 also supports T-Mobile's 600MHz spectrum with Band 71 integration. It has minimal bezels and a small notch with solid battery life. You can get the OnePlus 6T directly from T-Mobile, but the OnePlus 6 isn't a bad option either.

Check out our OnePlus 6 review (9.1/10).

(Image: Huawei)

At CES 2018, we expected to see Huawei launch the Mate 10 Pro from AT&T, but politics came to play at the last minute and the launch was canceled. The phone still ended up being sold in the US through online retailers and Best Buy as an unlocked device, but it's tough to compete in the US without a carrier partner.

You can still find the Mate 10 Pro at Amazon in the $500 price range and Huawei just recently started rolling out Android 9 Pie updates for the phone.

The Mate 10 Pro is powered by the Kirin 970 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has an IP67 dust/water resistant rating and a large 4,000mAh battery that will easily get you through a day. The dual rear cameras help you capture great shots with the monochrome lens offering some unique results.

Check out our Mate 10 Pro review (9.0/10).

(Image: Honor)

The Honor View 20 was just announced for a global release in Paris a few weeks ago. Last year's Honor View 10 was also released in the US through online retailers at a very competitive $499 price. You can find it now in the $375 price range.

Many of the specifications of the Honor View 10 are shared by the more expensive Mate 10 Pro so you are getting an extremely powerful device at a lower price. The Honor View 10 has the Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras, large 5.99 inch 18:9 display, large 3,750mAh battery, and more.

Check out our Honor View 10 review (9.0/10).



Don't feel pressured to spend

Since I write about smartphones here on ZDNet, I tend to purchase and use the latest and greatest. However, nearly all of my family, friends, and coworkers use phones that are one to three years old.

Don't feel pressured to spend $1,000 or more on the latest flagship when your current phone can continue to meet your needs. If you want a new phone and want to save some money, then maybe consider one of these older flagships that are more affordable a year or two after their initial release.

