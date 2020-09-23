Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $699, 5G, key features make it midmarket contender

Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) in a move that takes key features from the S20 lineup, adds a bevy of colors, and targets the mid-range 5G device category.

The Galaxy S20 FE is designed to be an extension of the Galaxy S20 lineup with the features that are most requested. Many of the features will rhyme with what's available in Samsung's Galaxy S20 family and Galaxy Note 20 but come in a package designed to cut costs.

According to IDC, the price brand between $400 and $600 is the sweet spot in the smartphone market. IDC projected that global smartphone value is expected to fall to $422.4 billion, down 7.9% from a year ago. Tech buyers aren't going for premium devices and even Apple entered the midrange segment with the iPhone SE. Here's how IDC sees the smartphone market shaping up through 2024.

Indeed, the launch of the Motorola One 5G at $449.99 highlights where the market is going. The trick will be to offer a compelling device with strong features with 5G connectivity. The Motorola One 5G fits that bill and in my initial testing could be a daily go-to device.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE will be pricier that the Motorola One 5G but is hoping to draft off its premium lineup.

Key items include:

Six colors: Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White

32MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 30x Space Zoom, 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 12MP Wide-angle Camera, 8MP Telephoto Camera, and3x optical zoom

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

128GB of storage

6GB of RAM

MicroSD card support

6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

4,500mAH battery

Water and dust resistant

Android 10

NFC

