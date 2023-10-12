The 2023 M2 MacBook Air is at all-time low price right now

Apple's 2023 MacBook Air M2 is currently $250 off on Amazon. June Wan/ZDNET

Apple's 2023 MacBook Air with M2 chip is one of ZDNET's picks for best laptops, and is ZDNET reviews editor June Wan's most-recommended laptop thanks to its combination of portability, performance, and price. The latter is even better right now -- you can buy the latest 15-inch MacBook Air for an all-time low price of $1,049, a $250 discount.

The 2023 MacBook Air M2 features a sleek and modern design and MagSafe charging, along with a six-speaker sound system, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, and an 18 hour battery life. It weighs just over 3 pounds, making it one of the lighter laptops of its size.

We aren't sure how long this deal will last, but we'd recommend buying soon.

For more, check out ZDNET's hands-on review of the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.

