The $499 2022 Motorola Edge is officially available from T-Mobile

A couple of weeks ago, I flew out to New York to check out the 2022 Motorola Edge smartphone. At the time, Motorola didn't have any available information about the phone other than that it would be available directly from T-Mobile for $498in the coming weeks.
For those intrigued by the sub-$500 phone, the wait is over a lot sooner than I anticipated. The newest Motorola Edge is available from T-Mobile starting today for $498, or if you add a line to your account, you can walk away with the new Edge for free.
Don't have T-Mobile? No problem. You can preorder the Motorola Edge from Best Buy, Amazon and directly from Motorola for $499 "for a limited time."
It's unclear how long the discounting launch price will be available, but once the promotion ends, the price will go up from $100 to $599.
As a refresher, the Motorola Edge's spec sheet includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor powering a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. That's bolstered by 6GB or 8GB of memory, with 128GB or 256GB of storage, all run by Android 12.
There are three rear-facing cameras, concluding a 50 MP wide camera, a 13 MP 120-degree wide angle that doubles as a macro camera, along with a depth sensor. The front-facing selfie camera is 32 MP.
The new Motorola Edge supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, all with a 5,000 mAh battery powering it.
It's a lot of phones for under $500 (at launch). I currently have one sitting on my desk and will soon begin testing it. If there's anything specific you want to know about the 2022 rendition of the Motorola Edge, please leave a comment and let me know!