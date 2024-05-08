'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best deals for the 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro
Apple added two upgraded iPad models to its lineup this week during its virtual Let Loose event: the sixth-generation iPad Air and the seventh-generation iPad Pro. In addition, the company debuted a new Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil Pro to round out its tablet experience.
You can order all these new iPad models and accessories right now and get them as soon as next week, on Wednesday, May 15. Here's where you can buy and save on the new products.
iPad Air (6th generation)
For the first time, Apple's lightest iPad model comes in two different sizes: 11 inches and 13 inches. In addition, the iPad Air now starts at 128GB instead of the mere 64GB that Apple previous included in the base model. The new iPad Air is powered by an M2 chip and promises faster Wi-Fi. The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599, and the 13-inch iPad Air starts at $799.View at AppleView at AmazonView at Best Buy
iPad Pro (7th generation)
Apple's new iPad Pro most notably features a performance jump, thanks to moving from an M2 chip to a new M4 chip, which the company says delivers up to 4x faster GPU rendering and a 50% faster CPU performance than the M2 in the previous iPad Pro.
The new iPad Pro also features an Ultra Retina XDR screen, which Apple called "the world's most advanced display." Once again, the tablet comes in two sizes (11 inches and 13 inches) and both are thinner than previous versions (the 13-inch iPad Pro is Apple's thinnest product yet, at 5.1mm). The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 and the 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299.View at AppleView at AmazonView at Best Buy
Apple Magic Keyboard
There's an all-new Magic Keyboard to go with the new iPad Pro models. It is thinner and lighter, has a row of function keys, and features a larger trackpad, which Apple says will make it feel like using a MacBook. Apple has priced the keyboard at $299 for the 11-inch model and $349 for the 13-inch model.View at AppleView at Best Buy
Apple Pencil Pro
Finally, Apple announced a third-generation Apple Pencil that it's dubbing the Apple Pencil Pro. Apple's latest stylus supports Apple Find My and includes a new sensor in its barrel, enabling new gestures, like squeezing and barrel rolling. Priced at $129, the Apple Pencil Pro works with both the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models.View at AppleView at AmazonView at Best Buy