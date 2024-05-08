The best deals for the 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro

Apple added two upgraded iPad models to its lineup this week during its virtual Let Loose event: the sixth-generation iPad Air and the seventh-generation iPad Pro. In addition, the company debuted a new Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil Pro to round out its tablet experience.

Also: I've used every iPad since the original. Here's my buying advice for the new 2024 models

You can order all these new iPad models and accessories right now and get them as soon as next week, on Wednesday, May 15. Here's where you can buy and save on the new products.

iPad Air (6th generation)

Apple

For the first time, Apple's lightest iPad model comes in two different sizes: 11 inches and 13 inches. In addition, the iPad Air now starts at 128GB instead of the mere 64GB that Apple previous included in the base model. The new iPad Air is powered by an M2 chip and promises faster Wi-Fi. The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599, and the 13-inch iPad Air starts at $799.

View at Apple

View at Amazon

View at Best Buy

iPad Pro (7th generation)



Apple

Apple's new iPad Pro most notably features a performance jump, thanks to moving from an M2 chip to a new M4 chip, which the company says delivers up to 4x faster GPU rendering and a 50% faster CPU performance than the M2 in the previous iPad Pro.

Also: iPad Pro (2024) vs. iPad Air (2024): Which Apple tablet should you buy?

The new iPad Pro also features an Ultra Retina XDR screen, which Apple called "the world's most advanced display." Once again, the tablet comes in two sizes (11 inches and 13 inches) and both are thinner than previous versions (the 13-inch iPad Pro is Apple's thinnest product yet, at 5.1mm). The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 and the 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299.

View at Apple

View at Amazon

View at Best Buy

Apple Magic Keyboard



There's an all-new Magic Keyboard to go with the new iPad Pro models. It is thinner and lighter, has a row of function keys, and features a larger trackpad, which Apple says will make it feel like using a MacBook. Apple has priced the keyboard at $299 for the 11-inch model and $349 for the 13-inch model.

View at Apple

View at Best Buy

Apple Pencil Pro



Procreate updates for iPad Pro w Pro Pencil Apple

Finally, Apple announced a third-generation Apple Pencil that it's dubbing the Apple Pencil Pro. Apple's latest stylus supports Apple Find My and includes a new sensor in its barrel, enabling new gestures, like squeezing and barrel rolling. Priced at $129, the Apple Pencil Pro works with both the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

View at Apple

View at Amazon

View at Best Buy