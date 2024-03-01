'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Discover Samsung deals are now live: Shop Galaxy S24 phones, gaming monitors, and more
Spring hasn't exactly sprung, but Samsung is celebrating the season early by kicking things off with a series of savings on top products like TVs, phones, appliances, and more.
ZDNET readers can get early access to some of the sale items below. The sale official lasts from March 4-10, when you can shop Samsung's deals of the day, bundle offers and weeklong deals on their top tech products. And for the first time, Samsung is offering surprise mystery deals across mobile, home, appliance, monitors, and home entertainment categories that you can exclusively shop at Samsung from 9 a.m. ET to 8:59 a.m. ET the following morning.
And when you make a purchase of $100 or more on Samsung.com, you will automatically be entered to win a trip to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. From phones to washers and dryers to TVs, now's your chance to snag early savings on top flagship Samsung devices.
The best Discover Samsung Spring Sale deals you can shop now
- Galaxy Watch6 Classic: Save up to $70
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Save up to $120
- Galaxy S24 Series: Get up to $1,000 in trade-in credit and a $100 Samsung credit
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator: Save $950
- Smart Slide-in Range (select models): Save $550
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: Save up to $600
- 43-inch ViewFinity S65VC Curved Monitor: Save up to $150
The best Discover Samsung Spring Sale deals you can shop soon
- Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub panel: $2,799 (save $1,400) Deal of the Day 3/4
- Galaxy S24+ 512GB: Save up to $650 with instant trade-in credit Deal of the Day 3/4
- Bespoke Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry and AI Smart Dial: $899 (save $500) Weeklong deal
- Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial: $899 (save $500) Weeklong deal
- The Frame TV: Starting at $799 (save up to $1,000) Weeklong deal
- Q900C Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $599 (save $500) Weeklong deal
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,299 (save $500) Deal of the day 3/9
- 65-inch S90C OLED TV: $1,599 (save $1,000) Weeklong deal
When will these deals expire?
Samsung's Discover spring sale will officially kick off for everyone on Monday, March 4 through Sunday, March 10. But right now you can shop exclusive early-access sales via ZDNET before everyone else.
