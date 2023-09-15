'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung adds iconic artwork from the Met to its Frame TV collection
Samsung is expanding the art collection on its Frame televisions and this time it includes the addition of some New York flair.
Thanks to a partnership between the two, starting today, 38 pieces from New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art are being added to the lineup of artwork available on Samsung Frame televisions.
The high-resolution digital reproductions include pieces like The Rehearsal of the Ballet Onstage from Degas, Sunflowers from Van Gogh, New York from Governor's Island by Hill, Cézanne's Still Life with Apples and Pot of Primroses, Georges Seurat's Circus Sideshow, Leutze's Washington Crossing the Delaware, and more.
The post from Samsung announcing the collaboration added that in addition to the iconic paintings, images of ancient artifacts from the museum's collection like an Egyptian wedjat eye amulet and medieval treasures are also included, as are several celebrated tapestries.
If you want to have the Metropolitan Museum of Art pieces on your Frame TV, you'll need a subscription of $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually.
It's worth noting that price does get you access to a deep library of artwork, including more than 2,300 pieces from galleries and museums around the world (which Samsung claims is the biggest art collection for any television platform) curated into many different collections to choose from.
There are other "art" televisions on the market, but it's safe to say none implement artwork quite like the Frame. If you're not familiar, Samsung's Frame TV is a smart television that has a picture frame bezel and a slim wall mount. It's a normal television when it's turned on, but when turned off, the matte display takes on an almost canvas-like appearance and lets users showcase various pieces of artwork that look like an actual painting hanging on the wall.
To access the new Met collection (and all the other collections), just open Art Mode on your Frame TV, press the center button on your remote to open the menu, and choose "Art Store" on the top left tab.