'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best laptops of CES 2024: 14th gen Intel and AI-assisted processors
Why you can trust ZDNET
ZDNET's reviewers spend weeks to months testing each laptop on this list, using it for both everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and gaming, to more performance-intensive work like photo and video editing. We aim to give you a view into how each laptop could actually fit into your life and workflow, and the pros and cons of their various features like performance, display, and battery life.
What to Consider
Design
Performance
Storage and RAM
Purpose
Value
Laptops are always a big draw for CES, and brands like MSI, HP, and Razer have unveiled updates to several fan-favorite lines. Some use Intel's new Core Ultra 7 chip, which is AI-assisted for better efficiency and multitasking. Others are built with Intel's 14th generation of Core chips for a boost in performance.
This year's laptops also all feature updated displays, opting for OLED or mini-LED panels to create better color ranges and contrast, or offering ultra-high refresh rates for smooth motion.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
I chose the updated Razer Blade 16 as my best overall laptop from CES 2024 for its wide range of configuration options, UHD OLED display, and powerful Intel Core i9-14900HX processor. You can keep reading below to find out more about the Razer Blade 16 as well as other laptops that were revealed at CES 2024.
Razer Blade 16 OLED
Best overall
Razer Blade 16 specs – CPU: Intel Core i9-149000HX | GPU: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 | RAM: Up to 96 GB DDR5 | Storage: Up to 8TB (4TB SSD, 4TB HDD) | Display: 16-inch OLED 2560 x 1600 | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Battery life: 3 hours
The Razer Blade laptop has cemented itself as one of the most powerful gaming and content creation laptops on the market, and the 2024 refresh continues that tradition. It's built with a 14th generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, up to 96GB of RAM, and up to 8TB of storage (split between an SSD and HDD).
The 16-inch display uses an OLED panel for better contrast and color accuracy, producing up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It's also Calman verified against industry standards, making it a great choice for creative professionals. The display also gives you up to a 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth action while watching or editing videos. The only downside is that all of this power comes at a cost, both for your wallet and for its battery.
MSI Prestige AI Evo
Best for creators
MSI Prestige AI Evo specs – CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H | GPU: Intel Arc | RAM: 32GB DDR5 | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS/16-inch 4K OLED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Battery life: 13 hours
MSI might be more well-known for its gaming laptops, but the Prestige AI Evo aims to establish itself as a top choice for content creators and creative professionals. You can choose either a 16-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1600 resolution or a 16-inch 4K OLED display, and both options give you a 60Hz refresh rate. And while this isn't great for gaming, it's perfect for editing and streaming video and animating.
The Prestige AI Evo is built with Intel's new Ultra 7 155H chip, which is AI-assisted for better multitasking and efficiency. It also features 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, though there is a second SSD slot so you can expand your storage later if you need more space. And with an impressive 13-hour battery life, you can work all day before you need to plug in.
MSI Raider GE68 HX
Best gaming laptop of CES 2024
MSI Raider GE68 specs – CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 | RAM: 32GB DDR5 | Storage: 2TB SSD | Display: 16-inch 4K mini-LED | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Battery life: 7.5 hours
The MSI Raider GE68 HX is purpose-built to be a high-end gaming laptop. It features a 14th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB storage drive, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. The 16-inch display gives you 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth action during gameplay and cutscenes.
With HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, you can set up external displays for more space to work in or for keeping an eye on multiple programs while streaming or gaming. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 for faster, more reliable wireless internet connectivity.
MSI Vector 17 HX
Runner-up best gaming laptop of CES 2024
MSI Vector 17HX specs – CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 | RAM: 32GB DDR5 | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 17-inch 2560 x 1600 | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Battery life: Not specified
The MSI Vector 17 HX is another great, high-end gaming laptop from the brand that was revealed at CES 2024. And while it has similar specs to the Raider GE68 HX, the Vector 17 HX only features a 1TB SSD storage drive and a single SSD slot. This means that while you'll be able to swap out the stock storage drive later, you won't be able to run dual boot and storage drives to separate your game library from your everyday files and programs.
The 17-inch display gives you 2560 x 1600 resolution and an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate. It's also capable of producing up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for more lifelike images.
HP Omen Transcend 14
Best display
HP Omen Transcend – CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 | RAM: 16GB DDR5 | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch 2.8K OLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Battery life: 11.5 hours
The HP Omen Transcend 14 laptop has one of the best displays on a gaming laptop from CES 2024. The 14-inch screen uses an OLED panel for better contrast while 2.8K resolution gives you enhanced color and detailing. The display is capable of creating up to 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut for more lifelike images. And HP added their DC dimming technology, which eliminates screen flickering by controlling the flow of electricity rather than adjusting the screen's backlight.
You'll also get a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action and motion. And with a 11.5-hour battery life, you'll be able to work, stream, and game all day before you need to think about plugging in.
What is the best laptop of CES 2024?
My choice for the best laptop of CES 2024 is the updated Razer Blade 16. It's built with a 14th generation Intel Core i9 processor, up to an RTX 4090 graphics card, up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 8TB of storage. It also features an OLED panel for enhanced color and detailing as well as better contrast.
Best CES 2024 laptop
Price
Processor
Graphics card
Razer Blade 16
$3000
Intel Core i9-14900HX
Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
MSI Prestige AI Evo
$1449
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
Intel Arc
MSI Raider GE68 HX
$2499
Intel Core i9-14900HX
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
MSI Vector 17 HX
$1899
Intel Core i9-14900HX
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
HP Omen Transcend
$1500
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
What special features do these laptops from CES 2024 have?
Many laptops that were unveiled at CES 2024 feature AI integration for enhanced efficiency and multitasking as well as to create a more personalized user experience. Some also have an Intel Core Ultra processor, which is purpose-built to work with AI. Others use the 14th generation Intel Core processor.
Check out this best laptop of CES 2024...
If you want...
Razer Blade 16
A high-end laptop for gaming and content creation. The Razer Blade 16 can be configured with up to an RTX 4090 GPU and up to 8TB of storage.
MSI Prestige AI Evo
An AI-assisted laptop for office work or content creation. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor works with AI algorithms for enhanced efficiency and multitasking.
MSI Raider GE68 HX
A high-end gaming laptop. The MSI Raider GE68 HX is built with a 14th generation Intel Core i9 processor and RTX 4070 graphics card.
MSI Vector 17 HX
A gaming laptop with a very high refresh rate. The MSI Vector 17 HX features a 17-inch display capable of a 240Hz refresh rate.
HP Omen Transcend
A laptop with a great display. The 14-inch display uses an OLED panel for enhanced picture quality, while HP's DC dimming technology controls the flow of electricity for automatic screen brightness adjustments.
What is CES?
CES is the Consumer Electronics Show, an electronics trade show and expo that was first started in 1967 as a twice-yearly event in Las Vegas and Chicago. In 1998, CES found a permanent home in Las Vegas.
When is CES 2024?
This year, CES is held from January 9 through the 12th.