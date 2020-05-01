The best Mac app is now available from the Mac App Store

I'm a huge fan of MacPaw's CleanMyMac X utility -- a one-stop-shop tool that cleans, protects, and speeds up Macs. With a few clicks you can initiate a scan that digs through macOS, rooting out junk and malware, and helping to bring back the speed and performance that you once remember.

And now you can purchase a yearly license for CleanMyMac X directly from the Mac App Store.

So, why did it take so long for CleanMyMac to appear in the Mac App Store? Here's what MacPaw had to say:

"The short answer is business models. When software developers decide to market their apps independently, their main argument is freedom. The software available on the Mac App Store is subject to many constraints (technical and legal), which doesn't always work well with the model of a fast-growing startup."

There are a number of different pricing and licencing pros and cons related to buying CleanMyMac X from the Mac App Store, and they are outlined here. It's also worth noting that some features are missing because they aren't allowed by Apple (specifically, the file shredder, app updater, Photo Junk and system maintenance feature).

CleanMyMac X can also be downloaded direct from MacPaw (yearly subscription and one-time purchase), and also from Setapp (monthly and yearly subscription).

I run CleanMyMac X once a week on my Macs, and feel that it keeps the kludge and detritus that otherwise accumulates down to a minimum, freeing up storage space and system resources. It's a solid app, and one that's not given me a second's problem in the time I've been using it.

