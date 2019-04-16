Free up disk space, remove malware, and tune up your Mac with CleanMyMac X

Best iPhone charging accessories (April 2019 edition)
If there's one thing that iPhone users are always area of is how fast the battery can go from fully charged to almost flat! Fear not! Because with thee charging accessories your iPhone ...
My Mac gets pretty kludged up with software. I also work it hard and don't really take much care of it. One thing that I do use to keep it running smoothly is CleanMyMac by MacPaw. And the latest update - CleanMyMac X - brings a number of cool new features to the utility making it even more useful than ever.
This version of CleanMyMac also adds Malware removal, which isn't something that I needed (thankfully), but is a handy feature.
It also features a really handy Updater tool, which runs through all of your apps and tells you if anything is out of date, and offers you the chance to make that right.
A brand new feature added April 2019 is called Space Lens, which allows you to dig deep into your Mac to find the files and folders that need tidying up.
A one-year subscription for a single Mac to CleanMyMac X costs $40, while a lifetime subscription for a single Mac is $90. If you have multiple Macs then MacPaw offers some serious multi-user license discounts.
I highly recommend this app. It helps me get more out of my Mac and put off that painful - but inevitable - process of buying a new one.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The thing I like about CleanMyMac X is that overlaying the power and complexity of the application is an easy-to-use interface. It all starts in Smart Scan, where you can click a single button to get the ball rolling.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here CleanMyMac X is looking for junk files -- and the applications maintains a Safety Database that can tell the difference between junk and important files.
CleanMyMac X also never deletes anything without asking.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here's the junk CleanMyMac X found on my system.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
And here are the maintencen tasks it will carry out.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here CleanMyMac X is working on my system. The process took about a minute to complete.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here are the results - a quick spring clean of my Mac, which is now back ready for action.
And yes, it does indeed feel faster and snappier.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
CleanMyMac X offers quick access to system information, and even allows you to clean up your Dropbox account.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
All it takes is a single click to carry out a whole raft of basic maintenance tasks on your Mac with the new and updated CleanMyMac X. Updated to include a handy new feature called Space Lens.
My Mac gets pretty kludged up with software. I also work it hard and don't really take much care of it. One thing that I do use to keep it running smoothly is CleanMyMac by MacPaw. And the latest update - CleanMyMac X - brings a number of cool new features to the utility making it even more useful than ever.
This version of CleanMyMac also adds Malware removal, which isn't something that I needed (thankfully), but is a handy feature.
It also features a really handy Updater tool, which runs through all of your apps and tells you if anything is out of date, and offers you the chance to make that right.
A brand new feature added April 2019 is called Space Lens, which allows you to dig deep into your Mac to find the files and folders that need tidying up.
A one-year subscription for a single Mac to CleanMyMac X costs $40, while a lifetime subscription for a single Mac is $90. If you have multiple Macs then MacPaw offers some serious multi-user license discounts.
I highly recommend this app. It helps me get more out of my Mac and put off that painful - but inevitable - process of buying a new one.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion