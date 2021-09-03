Not all devices are made equally when it comes to the best night vision security cameras and systems. Some cameras have higher waterproof ratings, farther night vision ranges, and better compatibility. Beyond such features, there can also be a sharp difference in pricing, installation requirements, DIY options, service contracts, and more. We've taken these parameters and compared a variety of cameras to bring you the five best night vision security cameras on the market right now.

Finding the best security camera for your budget and needs is as easy as reading through our comparison guide from the best night vision outdoor security cameras to the cheapest one. Whether the camera is to prevent package theft, keep track of your teen's comings and goings, or deter trespassers, these nighttime security cameras can deliver.

Here's a summary of our top picks for the best night vision security camera:

Product Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Zmodo Indoor/Outdoor WiFi Camera Reolink Argus 2 Swann Bullet NVR Security Camera Arlo Ultra Starting Price $399 $40 $95 $99.99 $400 Indoor/Outdoor Outdoor Both Both Both Both Video Quality 1080p 1080p 1080p 1080p 1080p – 4k Field of View 130° 90° 130° 75° 180° Type of Night Vision Technology Infrared Infrared Infrared Infrared & Thermal Infrared Audio Yes No Yes Yes Yes Video Storage Cloud – $0-$12 a month Cloud – $0-$4.99 a month Card & Cloud – $0-$10.49 a month Internal & Cloud – $4.99-$14.99 a month Internal & Cloud – $2.99-$14.99 Smart Platform App App App App App Other Unique Features ·Close up tracking view· Up to zoom 12x and enhance · Motion zones· Schedules · Starlight sensor technology· Solar power option ·Combines heat-sensing with infrared vision ·4k resolution capabilities, custom activity zones

Information accurate as of 11/06/2020

What are the best night vision cameras? Because there's often a tradeoff between price and features, it's hard to pick just one camera as the best night vision camera. However, the five reviewed in this article are all top contenders for that spot. Each was picked for being the best at what it does, whether that be the best budget night vision camera or the night vision camera with the best all-around features.

How do night vision cameras work? It depends on the integrated technology, but many night vision cameras use specialized lights and sensors. For instance, an infrared security camera may feature infrared LED lights to cast the light and a specialized infrared sensor to "see" that light.