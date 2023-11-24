'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Sony headphones are majorly discounted for Black Friday
If you've come across any of ZDNET's tested best headphones list in the past year, you're probably aware of our love for the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. In nearly every category, they out-compete their over-ear headphone rivals. While they usually come at a steep price of $400, Walmart has a special Black Friday deal that cuts the price by $70. So if you've been considering upgrading your old pair of headphones, or are shopping for the music lover and listener in your life ahead of the holidays, now is the time to jump on this great deal.
The WH-1000XM5 headphones offer 30 hours of battery life, unmatched sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, multi-point connection, and a comfortable fit.
Also: Sony WH-1000XM5 review
When ZDNET contributing writer Matt Miller got his hands on them, he called them "basically perfect." "Audio quality is superb, the active noise-canceling creates an environment of isolation and focus, and the customization available means the headset can be set up for your specific needs," Miller writes in his review.
Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones on sale for $70 less at Walmart now. You can also check out more early Black Friday AirPods deals, and early Black Friday Apple deals.