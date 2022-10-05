/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones

The Doogee S89 Pro could be the first Batman-approved phone

Dare to take on a phone that could easily be found on Batman's belt or in Optimus Prime's hand. Does the Doogee S89 Pro's performance stand up to its fun factor?
jack-wallen
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
The Doogee S89 Pro in a stand on a table.

The menacing back of the Doogee S89 Pro.

Image: Jack Wallen

Meanwhile, in a Batcave somewhere near you…

ZDNET Recommends

Robin: Holy Android, Batman! What's that new phone on your Bat-Belt?

Batman: Thank you for noticing, Robin, that's the new Doogee S89 Pro, and it's a perfect match for my outfit.

Or maybe…

Bumblebee: Optimus Prime, you've transformed into something so small I can't pick you up!

Optimus Prime: I'm a phone, Bumblebee! A phone!

Look at this phone. Just look at it. If you don't see either a Transformer or Batman's new favorite accessory, you might need glasses. Said phone is the Doogee S89 Pro, and it's a monster. It's massive, heavy, and seriously fun.

It's also not for everyone. 

You have to really like the idea of carrying around a device that will test the strength of your belt or suspenders (or both). 

Before I continue on, let's talk specs and price of the S89 Pro. 

Specifications

OS

Android 12

Chipset

Mediatek MT6779 Helio P90 (12 nm)

CPU

Octa-core (2x2.1 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU

PowerVR GM9446

Memory

Internal 256 GB

RAM

8GB

Main camera

64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 130˚, (ultrawide) 20 MP, f/1.8, (night vision), 4 infrared night vision lights

Self-lit camera

16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video 1080p

Display

IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 97.4 cm2 (~65.9% screen-to-body ratio) resolution 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Corning Gorilla Glass

Battery 

 Li-Po 12,000 mAh, nonremovable, fast-charging 65W

The first thing I will point out is the battery spec. You read it correctly, the S89 Pro ships with a 12,000-mAh battery. I've tested the battery life and was able to easily get an incredible three days of life from a single charge. That blows away my Pixel 6 Pro (by a long shot). One thing to keep in mind, however, is that wasn't three days of constant usage. When really pushing the phone to its limits, you can probably expect more like 16 to 20 hours of life from the 12,000-mAh battery. But suffice to say, that battery is impressive.

Also: I made a huge Apple Watch mistake 

Next, you're probably curious about the CPU and how it performed. The phone costs $419.99 on Amazon, and is currently on sale for $359.99 directly from Doogee. Honestly, the phone performed a bit better than I'd have expected from a rugged phone in this price range, and performance wasn't so bad that I'd be turned off by the device. There's lag in some of the animations, and if you really push the phone to its limits, you start seeing the aging CPU show its shortcomings. But for everyday usage, this phone is perfectly adequate. Considering the cost of the device, this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.  

The fun factor

With the help of a built-in app called Light Effect, you can customize the lights on the back of the Doogee S89 Pro -- the two lights that do a lot to give the phone serious Batman and Transformer vibes. Those lights can be configured to indicate incoming calls, notifications, screen-off, charge, and multimedia, or to be always on. You can also give the lights more entertaining settings, like breathe, left wink, right wink, wake up, alternate, shine, and rainbow.

The Doogee lights looking like green eye slits.

The Doogee S89 Pro lighting up when plugged into a charger.

Image: Jack Wallen

And as I've already mentioned… there's the phone's armored look. If you're into action-packed superhero films, this device will rock your world.

To add to this fun attitude, the S89 Pro's main camera does have a few tricks up its sleeves, such as Night Vision, Video, Picture, Beauty, Night, Pro, Portrait, Give, Panorama, Mono, and QR Code. And quite honestly, although the S89 Pro might not be able to stand toe-to-toe with the latest Pixel or iPhone cameras, it can take some pretty impressive photos. Even the Portrait mode can produce impressive results. The one caveat to the Portrait mode is that it is very much manual. After you snap a photo in Portrait mode, you then have to manually adjust the blur and the depth. 

A photo taken in portrait mode with the Doogee S89 Pro.

With a bit of quick adjustment, you can get an outstanding portrait effect.

Image: Jack Wallen

One of my favorite modes in the camera is Mono, which does take very nice monochromatic photos.

A monochrome photo taken with the Doogee S89 Pro.

Yes, my keyboard needs dusting.

Image: Jack Wallen

Who is the Doogee S89 Pro for?

Those who prefer flagship performance from their phones will want to stay away from the Doogee S89 Pro. However, for anyone looking for a massive, water-resistant phone with an incredible battery, fun lights, and a Batman-approved design, this phone's for you.

The Doogee S89 Pro is all about fun and having a device that will survive drops and spills, all the while looking rather menacing to the average user.

Smartphones

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Southwest Airlines has a big problem and customers may not know it
screen-shot-2022-09-27-at-9-38-07-am.png

Southwest Airlines has a big problem and customers may not know it

FBI: Beware of fake batteries, here's what to watch out for
fbi-hacker-left-align.jpg

FBI: Beware of fake batteries, here's what to watch out for

After being smashed into by a NASA spacecraft, Dimorphos asteroid grows a tail
noirlab2223a

After being smashed into by a NASA spacecraft, Dimorphos asteroid grows a tail