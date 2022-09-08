The future of work includes high-demand digital skills. Will you fit in?

Image: Maskot/ Getty

As more people look into reshuffling their career paths, there's one broad category of skills employers are looking for: digital skills. Remote surveyed more than 500 employers and employees in digital industries to conclude which digital skills were the most meaningful for those seeking a new job.

In that survey, 28% of respondents cited social media skills as the most important thing to wield. Employers are looking for people to manage their company's social media presence, particularly on platforms such as Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Facebook.

Employees well-versed in social media campaigns are helpful to companies looking to broaden their audience and reach younger consumers.

Runner up to social media is digital marketing, as 27% of respondents cited this skill as an essential skill to have. People with digital marketing skills have a firm grasp of email marketing and data analysis and understand how these factors push the company forward.

SEE: Digital transformation: Top 5 skills you need to succeed

Of the employers who responded to the survey, 21% are actively looking for prospective employees who can carry out roles such as digital project management. Digital business skills are also essential to employers, as 21% seek employees with these skills.

Looking further into the future of digital skills, survey respondents think that skills focused on innovation will be the most crucial for workers to bring to the workplace. As many as 37% of respondents said software development will be the most important digital job in the future, though it is only cited as the third most crucial skill in the present day . Software engineer (36%), head of automation (21%), and machine learning engineer (19%) were among the other innovation-focused jobs employers and employees think will be important in the future.

As the workplace and our society becomes more and more dependent on technology, employees and employers are looking to harness these tech skills to improve their businesses. To that end, there are many digital tools that workers can leverage.

SEE: What is digital transformation? Everything you need to know about how technology is changing business

According to Remote's survey, 29% of respondents use Adobe Creative Suite in their day-to-day work within the tech industry. Following close behind are Google Professional Email (23%), Canva (20%), and Jira (17%).