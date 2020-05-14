The new Amazon Fire HD 8 is the iPad for people who want to spend under $100

Amazon has taken its Fire HD 8 tablet and made it even better with a 10th-generation 2020 release.

While it can't come close to holding a fire to the iPad, it's the perfect tablet for those who want to spend less than $100.

Out is the old 1.3GHz quad-core processor, replaced by a new 2.0GHz quad-core chip that Amazon claims boosts performance by 30 percent. Storage also gets a bump, with the new Fire HD 8 being offered with 32GB or 64GB, a doubling of the capacity compared to the previous model.

And if this isn't enough, Amazon has added a microSD card slot compatible with 1TB cards, giving the tablet expansion possibilities, which means there's no penalty if you buy the 32GB model.

This gives the Fire HD 8 a huge advantage over the iPad, where Apple doesn't offer microSD card expansion.

Must read: Five minutes to a faster iPhone or Android smartphone

RAM also gets a bump, from 1.5GB to 2GB if the Fire HD 8, and a whopping 3GB in the Fire HD 8 Plus. The Fire HD 8 Plus also adds wireless charging to the tablet, a much-requested feature.

Charging is now handled by a USB-C port, doing away with the older, more fragile microUSB port. This port allows the Fire HD 8's battery -- which is rated as all-day and offers 12-hours of use -- to be charged in under 5 hours. This is a 20 percent improvement on the previous model.

Both tablets feature an 8-inch 1280 x 800 (189 ppi), dual speakers, and 2-megapixel front- and rear-facing cameras.

Pricing is where Amazon's Fire HD 8 has Apple's iPad beat. A Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage costs $89.99, with the 64GB model costing $119.99. The Fire HD 8 Plus is priced at $109.99 and $139.99 for the 32GB and 64GB models, respectively.

Fire HD 8 Plus bundles featuring the new wireless charging dock cost an additional $30.

Amazon also has an offer where if you buy two tablets, you get $20 off.

Apple's cheapest ipad -- the iPad mini 5 -- starts at $399.

The new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets will be released on June 3 and are currently available for pre-order.