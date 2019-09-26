The OnePlus 7T is official, launches Oct. 18

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

CNET Best Phones for 2019 Our editors hand-picked these products based on our tests and reviews. Read More

After teasing and posting information about the OnePlus 7T over the past week, OnePlus officially unveiled the phone via a live-streamed event on Thursday.

The OnePlus 7T continues the company's tradition of making a smartphone that's packed full of features, at a price that's appealing to the masses.

The OnePlus 7T is the first new phone to run Android 10 out of the box. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, and it has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gameplay. There's a small waterdrop cutout at the top, making room for the 16MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus has rearranged the camera array on the OnePlus 7T, placing then horizontally on the back inside a circle. There are three cameras: A 48MP main, 12MP telephoto, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle. There's also a new macro mode for taking photos up to 2.5cm away from the subject -- something most smartphones struggle with without external lenses and accessories built specifically for macro shots.

The OnePlus 7T uses OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T fast-charging tech to reportedly charge the OnePlus 7T from empty to 70% battery in 30 minutes.

The OnePlus 7T will cost $599 for 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory. It's available in frosted silver and glacier blue. You can order the 7T Oct. 18 at OnePlus.com. T-Mobile will also carry the OnePlus 7T but hasn't announced pricing yet.