The perfect accessory for everything from a Windows PC to an iPad Pro to an Android smartphone

For some reason, docks and hubs have become super popular since people started working from home en-masse because of COVID-19. Sure, these things have been around for year, but lately there's been an explosion, party down to coronavirus, partly down to USB-C horning aside the older USB-A ports.

The other day, I picked up a new dock that I like. A lot. It's the Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C hub.

And the good news is that you can grab one for under $30.

Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Hub (USBC-7IN1) This hub does something amazing -- it converts a single USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port into seven ports. 3x USB 3.0 ports

1x 4K HDMI

1x SD card slot

1x microSD card slot

1x USB-C 87W pass-through Power Delivery (PD) charging port $30 at Amazon

There's a built-in 6-inch/150mm cable with a high-quality USB-C connector attached, so there's nothing to lose (except for the little USB-C endcap that helps keep schmoo out of the connector).

All these are housed in a tough yet stylish aluminum shell that does a good job of dissipating heat.

A nice touch that I've come to like with Plugable devices is that each features a QR code printed or etched into them that takes you directly to a web page for the device where you can find the manuals and get support.

Great work, Plugable!

The Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C hub comes with a 24-month limited warranty. Priced at $29.95, this is a great hub at a price that's hard to beat (and at the time or writing Amazon.com is offering a $2 off coupon too).