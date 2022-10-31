The perfect, portable travel charging kit for Apple fans

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I tend to go through phases of traveling heavy and traveling light.
Right now, I prefer the convenience and ease of traveling light, and that means no unnecessarily large chargers, enormous cables, and hefty power banks.
Here's the kit I've put together.
It's small, lightweight, portable, and yet perfect when traveling with my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
A great multi-purpose wireless charger.
Also: The best wireless charging pads
The Apple MagSafe Duo wireless charger is a fold-out charger that, for me, is ideal for travel. You can charge the iPhone and Apple Watch together on a nightstand, and you can pop your AirPods or AirPods Pro case onto the MagSafe charger when that needs the occasional power top-up.
The MagSafe Duo packs down small, but opens out into a super convenient charging station, with the added benefit of there being no annoying lights to keep you awake at night.
Don't let the size fool you -- this tiny charger is mighty powerful (ignore the fact that I have the UK version here -- the US version is the same apart from the plug and the power it runs on).
This 30W charger is able to power the Apple MagSafe Duo charging pad when charging both an iPhone and Apple Watch, and it can double as a stand-alone charger when you want to get a faster charge than MagSafe will give you.
Also: The best MagSafe accessories
This power bank is a great combination of technologies -- A 6000mAh power bank (enough for close to a full charge on the biggest iPhones) capable of up to 15W wireless (7.5W on the iPhone) and 20W wired charging, and the convenience of being able to attach to to the iPhone using MagSafe.
A great bit of kit, and a lot cheaper than the Apple equivalent.
Yup, you're going to need a cable. Apple's Lightning-to-USB-C is a good choice because you get a small, lightweight, yet durable cable that will power both your MagSafe Duo charger or just your iPhone.