The Pixel 8 parts store is now open - but these repairs don't come cheap

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was only released a few months ago, but you already have an option to repair your device if something breaks. Unfortunately, like the phone itself, it doesn't come cheap.

Back in October, Google said that authentic repair parts would soon be available from the iFixit store, and that they'd be available for seven years. That day is finally here, as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 parts store is now live.

The screen is going to be the most expensive part, coming in at $236.99 for a replacement Pixel 8 Pro screen and kit to fix it and $160 for the Pixel 8 screen and kit. The part description notes that it will renew the appearance of your front panel, restore touch functionality, and eliminate dead or flickering pixels. The phone's integrated fingerprint reader is included.

The cameras are also quite expensive, with the Pro's rear camera costing $199.99 to replace. The 8 version has two separate components for the rear cameras, with the main camera carrying a price of $143 and the ultra-wide costing $63.

The front camera is $43 for either phone.

That means for the Pro, which has an MSRP of $999, a full 25% of the cost is cameras, and for the 8, which is $700, it's 35%.

A rear case, which encompasses the phone's whole body, metal/plastic frame, edge bezel, rear camera bezel and lens covers, external side buttons and internal button switches, and wireless charging coil, will set you back $173 for the Pro and $143 for the regular version.

If you need a new battery -- relatively affordable compared to the other fixes -- it's $43 for either version.

January Pixel update drops

And about a month after Google's December Feature Drop for Pixel, Google is back with another update. This update is pretty small, and mostly bug fixes, but we do get some useful improvements.

The update, which should come to all supported devices running Android 14, includes a fix for the Camera app crashing in certain conditions (Google didn't note what those conditions were) that affects every device from the Pixel 5 onward except the Fold.

Also in the update was a fix for users facing a flashing black screen when playing videos on the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8, a fix for users unable to exit Setup Wizard on the Pixel Tablet, and a fix for Wallpaper on the home screen showing black that applies to the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold.