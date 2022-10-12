'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're in the market for a smartwatch, especially one that's big on fitness and wellness tracking, consider Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4. This watch offers body composition analysis, a technology that can inform you about your body fat, skeletal muscle, BMI, and metabolic rate. It also has ECG monitoring so you're in the loop about your heart rhythm.
Every workout can be tracked with this watch, and it can automatically recognize what activity you're performing.
While you're out running, this watch can even give you advanced running coaching by using VO2 Max readings to track your oxygen levels and heart and lung endurance.
It also has capabilities of a traditional smartwatch. You can respond to texts, stream music, and answer calls from your wrist. It's also compatible with Google services, so you can use Google Pay, Maps, Search, YouTube, and Google Assistant, all without picking up your phone.
For a smartwatch, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is decently priced at $220 for the LTE version and $150 for the Bluetooth version. Add this watch to your cart soon, as Amazon's deals end today.