The Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM ART lens is 32% off right now

Capture stunning images with its aperture range of f/16 to f/1.4, specifically for Sony E-mount cameras.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

As a hobbyist photographer, I know how essential it is to have high-quality lenses to capture life's epic moments, from baby showers to wildlife imagery. Since cameras and lenses can run in the four to five figures, finding a deal on a budget-friendly lens is always a win-win not only for me but for photographers everywhere. With the Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM ART lens, Sony E-mount camera users can pick up a nice lens for only $540 today.

Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM ART Lens

 $540 at Adorama

If you're still learning the ins and outs of shooting images, the lens provides auto-focus so that you can point and click and still get beautiful images. While it's a larger, heavier lens because of the glass in the camera's makeup, you can expect a sharp contrast to give you vibrant photographs, whether you're capturing street portraits or shooting nature. It's also dustproof and splash-resistant so that you can take it on the go. The aperture's range also goes from f/16 to f/1.4, so you can capture an array of images, giving you focused images that maximize the lighting for your shoot.

At 32% off from its original price of $799, this is a great deal for a Sigma lens at only $540. You can also add one, two, and three-year protection to your order in the event you have any mishaps while you're out adventuring and shooting. Be sure to add it to your cart because we don't know how long the sale will last. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

