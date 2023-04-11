The White House seeks your opinion on ChatGPT and AI tools for safety policy

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington on March 23, 2023. Prasit Photo/Getty Images

Artificial intelligence policy has been a hot topic lately because of the massive popularity of AI tools such as ChatGPT, and the number of users they have acquired. To figure out the next policy steps in the U.S., the Biden Administration is seeking your opinion.

On Tuesday, the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) launched a request for comment (RFC) regarding AI accountability.

Through the RFC, the public is welcome to share any thoughts, concerns, or feedback they have about policies regarding AI. Specifically, the NTIA is seeking insight that can support the development of "AI audits, assessments, certifications and other mechanisms to create earned trust in AI systems," according to the site.

The RFC will close on June 10, 2023, 60 days after the initial announcement. All of the insights collected will be delivered to the Biden Administration by the NTIA to aid in the administration's development of policy that ensures user safety regarding AI.

The NTIA's statement says in the same way that food and cars are regulated for safety, AI models should be too.

"Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them," said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, who is also the assistant commerce secretary for communications and information.

This follows President Joe Biden's meeting last week with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology where he discussed AI and the importance of making AI models safe for users.

"And so, tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public," Biden said.

If you want to participate, all you have to do is visit the NTIA's site where you can find more resources on the topic as well as instructions on how to actually submit the written comment.