These Anker sleep earbuds are our favorite for a silent night -- and they're $80 off

Daylight savings has messed up our sleep schedules, and if you're anything like me, you'll do anything to regain your lost hours of sleep. That's in spite of the noise outside of your home, the partner snoring next to you, or your upstairs neighbor who plays their music loud late into the night. If you're looking to earn longer and better sleep without any of the middle-of-the-night wakeups, you should consider sleep earbuds.

These Anker Soundcore A10 sleep earbuds are teeny tiny, stay in your ears, and mask the noises around you for an undeterred slumber. Plus, for a limited time, they're $80 off the regular price. You can get them for only $90 on Amazon right now.

The earbuds come in a bulky case, but are smaller than a nickel themselves. Instead of active noise canceling, the earbuds utilize four-point noise masking. This means that they block out noise with a tight and secure seal and use smart volume adaption to dim down external noise. When former ZDNET associate editor Christina Darby tested out the earbuds, she loved the comprehensive sleep-tracking capabilities, its multi-functionality, the smart switch function that adjusts your audio once you fall asleep, and the built-in alarm clock. At 10 hours in sleep mode, the battery life should last you for more than one night's sleep, plus the case offers an additional 40 hours of charge time.

"While the buds don't have active noise cancellation (ANC), opting for noise masking instead, they have features that will help you get a good night's rest, and collect the data you need to make gradual improvements," Darby writes.

You can get your earbuds to wake you up in the morning, too, with the in-ear alarm feature. And once you're awake you can track your sleep quality and duration through the Soundcore app.

"Soundcore's Sleep A10 earbuds may have some kinks, but they're a refreshing addition to a rather scarce market," Darby writes in her review. If you're looking for a step up from your trusty ear plugs, these Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds could be your bedside best friend. And you might as well jump on them now, with their $80-off discount, slicing the price to $90 on Amazon.

