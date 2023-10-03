'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
These wireless earbuds can charge your phone and they're only $23 right now
If you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds, AirPods might be the first that comes to mind, but they certainly aren't your only option. If you want a cost-effective alternative, the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds have similar features, and their charging case also doubles as a portable power bank. Right now you can even get a pair of these earbuds for only $23, marked down from their regular price of $69.
These feature-packed earbuds have intelligent noise reduction to help you get immersed in your music, movies, or podcasts --no need to take off your earbuds to make a call. Just use the touch controls to activate your voice assistant.
The Flux 7s feature auto pairing. Once you take them out of the charging cabin, your earbuds will automatically connect to your device. When you put them back in the case, they'll shut down and disconnect.
The Flux 7 Earbuds also offer a unique case design that is stylish and functional. While you can use the case to charge your earbuds whenever their five-hour batteries get low, you can also use the hidden 2,000mAh power bank to charge your phone, tablet, or other USB device.
Avoid the high pricetag of other wireless earbuds and opt for an alternative with a case you can use to charge your phone. Until Oct.15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case and Power Bank for just $23.