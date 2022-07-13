/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

This 43-inch 4K Fire TV is a steal at $189 on Prime Day 2022

If you're looking for a great deal on a great TV, check out this Insginia 43" 4K Fire TV on sale this Prime Day 2022 for only $189.
mariadiaz169.jpg
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
Insignia 43 Inch Fire TV
Amazon

If you missed some of the earlier TV deals on Prime Day, there's no need to worry. We're here to find the best deals for you, and this Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV is certainly one of them.

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 4K Fire TV

 $189 at Amazon

For only $189, you can buy a 4K Ultra HD Fire TV that will become your go-to daily. Whether it's for the living room or a bedroom, it's the goldilocks size to watch the news or do a movie night at 43". Aside from the crystal clear image quality with HDR 10, this Insignia television comes equipped with DTS Studio Sound to provide that rotund sound you want with immersive audio.

Plus, being a Fire TV makes this a smart television that comes with an Alexa Voice Remote and access to over a million different movies and television show episodes. All you need is to plug it in and connect your TV to the internet, and you're good to go in a matter of minutes.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft