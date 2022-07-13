This 43-inch 4K Fire TV is a steal at $189 on Prime Day 2022

If you missed some of the earlier TV deals on Prime Day, there's no need to worry. We're here to find the best deals for you, and this Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV is certainly one of them.
For only $189, you can buy a 4K Ultra HD Fire TV that will become your go-to daily. Whether it's for the living room or a bedroom, it's the goldilocks size to watch the news or do a movie night at 43". Aside from the crystal clear image quality with HDR 10, this Insignia television comes equipped with DTS Studio Sound to provide that rotund sound you want with immersive audio.
Plus, being a Fire TV makes this a smart television that comes with an Alexa Voice Remote and access to over a million different movies and television show episodes. All you need is to plug it in and connect your TV to the internet, and you're good to go in a matter of minutes.