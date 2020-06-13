This app will tell you if your iPhone has been hacked

One of the aspects of iOS that I think has made it the winner that it has become is that it offers even the most casual of user great security out of the box. And the security is well balanced against usability, so users, on the whole, don't go trawling shadier parts of the internet looking for ways to turn off the built-in protection.

But it's possible to make your iPhone even more secure. Here I've put together a 17-point security and privacy checklist for iOS 13 that will help you harden iOS from attack.

But you can do more. A lot more.

I'm usually wary of security apps, but iVerify by Trail of Bits is different. It comes highly recommended and offers a lot of features in a small download.

iVerify First and foremost, iVerify is a security scanner that makes sure you are making use of the basic security features such as Face/Touch ID, Screen Lock, and are running the latest iOS version. It also runs a device scan that looks for security anomalies and gives you a heads up if something seems out of place. It can be very hard to spot if an iPhone has been hacked, so having a tool installed that keeps an eye out for the telltale signs of intrusion offers piece of mind. iVerify is also updated as the threat landscape changes, allowing you to keep up with the hackers. The app also gives you a very -- and I mean very -- comprehensive list of tweaks and changes you can carry out to keep your device safe. Many of these are probably overkill for the average user, but for the power user or security-conscious, the app is a goldmine of information. There's also a whole raft of other cool stuff, from information on securing your Apple, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Linkedin, and Twitter accounts, information on activating DNS over HTTPS, a periodic reboot reminder (a simple way to protect yourself from remote exploits), and even a page that offers the latest security news. iVerify is not free -- it costs $2.99 -- but it's truly worth the money if you take security seriously. I know my way around iOS very well, and even I learned a few new things from going through all the guides contained in this app. $3 at Apple App Store

iVerify requires iOS 12.0 or later, and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

A highly useful all, and so different to all the run-of-the-mill security apps that are out there.