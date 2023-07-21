This Barbie AI tool turns you into a Barbie movie character (sort of)

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The release of the Barbie movie has been highly anticipated all summer and has become a cultural moment. To tease the movie, Warner Bros has dropped fun and unique posters, trailers, merch, and even an AI generator.

The movie popularized posters that showcase different cast members and overlay the character's photo on a sparkly starburst, a sky background, with the movie's title in its iconic font over the photo.

Now you can get your selfie transformed into that photo in seconds.

Warner Bros and Photoroom, an AI-based photo app, collaborated to create a Barbie Selfie Generator, which lets users upload a selfie and transform it into a Barbie movie character's poster.

The tool, barbieselfie.ai, was initially released on April 3 and has been used 13 million times since, according to the release. When you upload a photo, Photoroom removes your background and overlays your selfie over the iconic Barbie poster.

I put the generator to the test and using the tool is as intuitive as it sounds. All you have to do is upload a selfie, make some adjustments to your selfie's position, and you are left with a final product you can easily download. My final result can be seen in the photo at the top of the article.