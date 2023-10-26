'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This celebrity trainer's fitness app makes a great holiday gift for just $150
The holiday shopping season is rapidly approaching. Do yourself a favor and get ahead of the rush by picking up some gifts that are on sale now. Something universal, like physical fitness, can be a great area to shop in if you're short on ideas.
This lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App is on sale for just $150 through Oct. 31st, a savings of 66% off.
Jillian Michaels is a celebrity trainer based in the United States and this membership includes lifetime access to her full online program, which is filled with a wide range of workouts and special features like an advanced workout generator. This intuitive and thoughtful program clearly stems from Michaels' expertise in the worlds of fitness and life coaching.
This platform includes over 1,000 workout and exercise videos. There is a wide range of exercise styles including HIIT training and targeted routines. The classes and videos are also curated for a range of fitness levels from beginners to advanced experts. This means that anyone could jump in to workouts no matter where they are on their fitness journey.
Don't let yourself become a victim of crowded department stores and last-minute decisions. Get ahead on your holiday shopping and secure a gift that is practical.
Get this lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App on sale now.