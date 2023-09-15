/>
This great aerial photography drone is just $87 right now

If you want to test out a drone for aerial photos and videos, now's a great time to grab a beginner-friendly Ninja Dragon Blade K for half off.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
Ninja Dragon Blade K drone

Buy a Ninja Dragon Blade K drone to try out aerial photography and videography at a discounted price.

StackSocial

Want to upgrade your photography and video capabilities? Consider buying a drone to capture incredible aerial photos and videos. The Ninja Dragon Blade K drone is currently on sale for $87 at Stack Social, nearly half its regular price, and offers dual-4K HD cameras and up to 50x zoom. 

The Ninja Dragon Blade K is beginner-friendly, and includes a 4-way anti-collision system to help avoid obstacles. A one-key takeoff and landing function helps you launch and land the drone with one button press. An optical flow sensor allows you to hone in on a more precise location, so you can better capture the aerial shot you want. 

The drone includes a 1,800mAh battery, allowing it to fly for up to 12 minutes. It's also got foldable arms for easy storage. 

Grab a Ninja Dragon Blade K drone for just $87 (reg. $170) at Stack Social for a limited time.

