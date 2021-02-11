This handy Google extension can caption and transcribe your video calls for $25

Many of us believe that we can multitask, that we're great at it even. However, that's largely a myth. Splitting your focus between multiple tasks makes you less efficient at each, and you're better off focusing solely on one thing at a time. And yet, we're expected to multitask every day in the workplace, especially in the era of video conference meetings.

If you try to remain engaged and take notes at the same time, chances are a lot of context will be lost in translation. Luckily, CaptionSaver Pro will take your notes for you so that you can place your attention where it matters. Normally $49, you can get a lifetime subscription to CaptionSaver Pro for $24.99.

CaptionSaver Pro is a handy browser extension that creates live captions of your colleagues that appear at the bottom of the screen while using Google Meet. Captions are turned on automatically when you enter meetings, so you don't have to worry about switching any settings on. This ensures fewer awkward moments asking your coworkers to repeat themselves due to poor audio quality or during a dip in connection.

When colleagues stop talking, CaptionSaver Pro converts their full caption into a transcript that's saved on the browser extension. You can set these captions to be auto-saved on your Google Drive, so you never have to worry about taking notes. A Pro plan lets you highlight captions directly in the browser extension, and the Google Doc with your transcripts will be time-stamped and labeled by name.

CaptionSaver Pro is gaining new fans each day, and it's earned over 100 upvotes on Product Hunt so far.

With CaptionSaver Pro, you can ditch the notetaking and give your colleagues your undivided attention. Grab a lifetime subscription today for 49% off, or just $24.99.