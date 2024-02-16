'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy this home golf simulator for 40% off this Presidents' Day
Taking a break from the courses for the winter, or even sitting around in the spring or summer between matches — these are all great times to work on your golf game and have fun. The PhiGolf World Tour Edition is a simulator that comes with a special sensor and simulations of over 38,000 actual, real golf courses to play. This open-box edition is on sale for $150 (reg. $249) during a limited-time Presidents' Day price drop.
This advanced and well-loved at-home golf simulator comes with a range of neat features and ways you can work on your game. The 38,000+ golf courses included with this simulator include country clubs and city link courses. The weighted training stick that you use to swing and play these rounds comes with a built-in weighted mechanism, and it's designed to mimic the feeling of swinging a full-length golf club and hitting a physical ball in real life.
Phigolf World Tour not only makes it easy to work on your swing from home, but it also gives you a chance to connect with other golfers. With online play, you can compete and get lost in the fun of a round with similar social benefits as heading to an actual course.
Read up to learn more about how the PhiGolf World Tour simulator works. The simple breakdown is that the weighted trainer comes with a pocket-sized swing analyzer with a nine-axis motion sensor that connects to the PhiGolf simulator app via Bluetooth. You can display the app on your TV with phone monitoring via Apple TV, Chromecast, or an HDMI cable.
