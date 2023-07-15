This is how generative AI will change the gig economy for the better

Artificial intelligence will augment work and could add more opportunities to the job market rather than tank it, according to tech executive Gali Arnon. While some fear that AI will erase huge numbers of roles, Arnon argues that AI will accelerate the pace of job creation, augment work, and accelerate startup opportunities.

In an interview with ZDNET, Arnon, CMO of Fiverr, a platform that connects freelancers with work opportunities, says generative artificial intelligence is smart, but it can't dominate the economy because its capabilities are narrow and limited to specific tasks.

Arnon says Fiverr data shows that freelancers are using AI as a "tool" that augments creative work, but doesn't replace humans. Instead, she says AI is creating "new jobs, new opportunities" because it speeds up manual and analog work, allowing freelancers to spend more time on creative and interpersonal tasks.

When it comes to integrating AI into business services, there are several examples that demonstrate the technology's potential for augmenting human work. For instance, generative AI can help writers and journalists by quickly extracting key points and quotes from a transcript, saving time and improving efficiency.

AI can also be used to create artwork, optimize customer support processes, and even aid in code-writing processes. The key to success is finding the right balance between using AI and maintaining the human touch.

Arnon says creative professionals are learning to master prompts for generative AI systems. Basic prompts produce low-quality results, but experts can chain prompts to multiple AI systems to produce unique and high-quality images, audio, and text.

She says some of the best creative professionals edit AI-generated outputs in other applications, such as Adobe's Creative Cloud. The end results can be high in quality and unique in style. Arnon says professionals are augmenting their skills with AI, "to use it in a way that will just set the bar higher, set a new standard" of quality.

However, the ethical considerations when using generative AI and creative work are nuanced and challenging. One question employers must answer for their organizations is whether using AI-generated content, such as artwork or text, is considered cheating.

Arnon believes that as long as freelancers are transparent about their use of AI tools -- and do not claim the work as their own -- there is no ethical issue. The real challenge lies in ensuring that AI is used responsibly and ethically without undermining businesses or society at large.

In the coming months, Arnon believes that generative AI will continue to play a significant role in the future of freelancing and work. She says Fiverr is a microcosm of the broader workforce and reflects emerging trends in the job market. By embracing AI and leveraging its capabilities, businesses and freelancers can create new opportunities and jobs, ultimately benefiting the gig economy.

However, ensuring the ethical and responsible use of AI is crucial for its successful integration into the workforce. Through collaboration between regulators, businesses, and AI developers, it is possible to strike the right balance between innovation and ethical considerations, paving the way for a more efficient and dynamic workplace.

"We need to find the right checks and balances," Arnon says, "but eventually, I really believe humanity will know how to use AI, and it will make us only better."