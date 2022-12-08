This is the Apple Watch Ultra's worst feature

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Apple makes some iconic products. The iPod. The iPhone. The Mac. The iPad. The Apple Watch. Even white earphones, that was Apple.
The Apple Watch Ultra is the latest in a long line of products that have a classic look.
The chunky titanium. The all-you-can-eat complications. That orange band.
Yeah, about that orange band.
Review: I put the Apple Watch Ultra through a Tough Mudder
There's no doubt that the international orange (yes, international orange is a thing) Alpine Loop band and highlights on the Apple Watch Ultra stand out, and make quite a statement.
I mean, look at this action shot by Apple.
Problem is, that band doesn't stay looking good for long.
I've had my Apple Watch Ultra for two months, and been wearing it pretty much 24/7. And yes, I like it. A lot.
But while the watch itself is flawless -- not a scratch or chip on the case or the display -- the band looks rough.
It becomes really noticeable when you compare parts of the band that are exposed to the elements with parts that aren't.
I can hear you now -- "Why don't you wash it?"
Sorry to disappoint you, but I already thought of that, and these photos are of a freshly washed band.
Also: Why the Apple Watch Ultra is my favorite Apple product in years
Seems like the grime is embedded into the weave of the band.
Deeply embedded.
The good news is that I can easily replace the band. Apple makes quite a few.
For $99.
I've tried the Ocean band, and while that seems to be more grime-resistant than the Alpine Loop, I find it a bit sweaty. Maybe the Trail Loop band is the one need, but I'm not that keen on bands that use hook-and-loop (think Velcro) because over time it degrades.
Perhaps a green Alpine Loop would hide the grime better.
Maybe just like the Apple Watch, these bands are also consumables that need to be thrown away periodically.
Or maybe the dirt just adds character.
Oh, and you might be thinking that there are better third-party Apple Watch Ultra bands out there.
No, they're a lot worse.