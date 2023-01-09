This laptop stylus that can strangely write on paper is my favorite CES gadget

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
CES is done and dusted, and I'd highly recommend checking out the best innovations from this year's show, but please spare a minute or two for this magical stylus that gaming PC maker MSI secretly demoed while I was there. It's called the MSI Pen 2, a graphite-tipped stylus that's bundled with the company's latest Creator Z17 HX Studio and CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio laptops. You won't find it anywhere else.
More: CES 2023 tech you can actually buy now
On a base level, the unibody stylus supports Microsoft's MPP 2.6 haptic feedback for a tactile writing experience, 4,096 pressure levels, and should last you up to 32 hours per charge. Those features are nothing new to productivity-centric styluses, but this next one surely is.
The 14.5g Pen 2, with its graphite tip, can be used to write on both the MSI laptop display and a regular notepad. I've dropped a demo below if you're in just as much disbelief as I was at first.
How this wizardry is achieved remains a secret. An MSI representative only shared with me that they've balanced the hardness of the pen tip so that it's sharp enough to register physical imprints while being soft enough to not scratch the display.
More: Can Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i finally make dual-screen laptops a thing?
As for where and when you can buy the MSI Pen 2, the stylus will only be available as a companion accessory to the company's upcoming content creation laptops, the Creator Z17 HX Studio and CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio, which are slated to arrive in February.