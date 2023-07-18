This MSI gaming monitor is almost $300 off at Newegg

Miss out on PC gaming deals during all the big sales last week? There's still time to grab a great gaming monitor on sale. Newegg currently has the MSI Optix MPG 32-inch gaming monitor on sale for $330, meaning you'll save $270.

The MSI Optix MPG uses an IPS panel as well as support for Nvidia G-Sync to give you up to a 175Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The IPS display also works with quantum dot technology to produce over 1 billion colors as well as a 1,000-to-1 contrast ratio for enhanced detailing.

It connects to your computer via HDMI or DisplayPort inputs, and it even has an integrated mouse cable guide to help keep your gaming desk neat and organized. And if you're an audiophile, the MSI Optix MPG has built-in sensors that monitor ambient sound and automatically reduced background noise for crystal clear team comms. And for console gamers, it has a Console Mode to help eliminate screen tearing and stuttering as well as provide better 2K downscaling of native 4K games.