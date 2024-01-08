This new bone conduction headset comes an AI trainer, plus health tracking and more

Mojawa

After testing out various bone conduction headsets over the past few years, the form factor is all I run with when it is dark out or I am running in an area where I need to be fully aware of my surroundings. Mojawa is taking the bone conduction audio experience to the next level with its new HaptiFit Terra headset that brings activity tracking, health monitoring, and an AI training program to the headset.

The Mojawa Haptifit Terra is available for pre-order now for $199.99 and will be available in March for a price of $299.99. You can save $100 by ordering a headset prior to its availability. The HaptiFit Terra will be available in black, light blue, gray, red, dark blue, and pink.

The open-ear bone conduction headset provides up to eight hours of use with an IP68 waterproof rating. You can connect to a phone or watch for Bluetooth music streaming or load up MP3 files into the 32GB of onboard storage, which is very useful for swimming sessions.

The headset has a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, pressure sensor, and optical wear detection. There is no integrated GPS receiver for specific location tracking. Haptic controls in the headset provide vibrations for training guidance and confirmation of touch-sensitive controls. There are also integrated lights, but I'm not sure how these will work with a headset that is not visible to the user wearing it.

The companion smartphone application provides you with a post-workout AI analysis, stat tracking, and customization options for the headset.

Screenshots of the app suggest that the AI sports trainer provides you with a full training program based on the parameters you enter for your desired exercise. I'm curious to see how this connects to GPS sports watches and smartwatches, as well as third-party fitness services like Strava or Apple Health.