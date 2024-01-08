This new cordless robot lawn mower will take care of your lawn for you

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The days of spending hours outside push or ride mowing seem to be dwindling as more and more companies create robots that can mow your lawn for you. At CES 2024, Aiper debuted the company's first-ever robot lawnmower, the Horizon U1, which uses a boundary wire-free design -- which means you don't have to bury a ton of wire for it to accurately map your yard.

Real-time kinematic positioning and an inertial navigation system function as an onboard GPS system that provides centimeter-level precision to tackle your yard's mowing needs. If you've previously used a robot lawnmower that required boundary wires, you know that this technology is a must-have feature, not only to save you from back-breaking labor, but to minimize the amount of wire maintenance you'll inevitably do.

This robot lawnmower is able to mow yards up to 0.7 acres, but is compatible with Aiper's cordless Signal Relay Station which supports more complex yard layouts.

The Horizon U1 features an autonomous battery monitor that allows the robot to automatically return to its charger after dropping to 10% battery. This minimizes the amount of human interaction needed to keep your robot up and running smoothly.

Using Aiper's Vision Technology, the Horizon U1 can detect and avoid common yard obstacles, such as a trampoline, basketball goal, or even pets.

The Aiper Horizon U1 will be available for purchase towards the end of 2024. Pricing information is not yet available.