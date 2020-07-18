This power bank charges your devices and pumps up your tires!

This coronavirus pandemic has seen car use plummet -- I think I'm getting about three months to a tank at the moment -- but having a car standing for a long time isn't good for its battery and tires.

My ZDNet tech buddy David Gewirtz has already looked at modern car battery charging technology, and I've looked at what I think is the best jump starter you can have for those emergencies.

But what about tires?

Lately I've seen a lot of people trundling around on what seem like rather soggy tires. Wouldn't it be great to be able to have a portable tire pump that also doubled as a power bank for those times when your smartphone is going flat?

Enter the Sealey CTI 120.

Sealey CTI 120 Sealey CTI 120 tech specs: Compact digital tire inflator with output of 12ltr/min.

Pressure gauge reads up to 120psi.

140mm extension tube with Schrader connection.

Micro USB rechargeable (cable not supplied).

Supplied with sports ball pin adaptor and balloon/inflatables adaptor.

Preset the desired pressure to begin operation and the unit will cut out automatically once that pressure is reached.

The CTI 120 is a compact yet powerful handheld compressor capable of outputting up to 12ltr/min and pressures up to 120 psi (yes, I know that's mixing units badly!). It features a built-in LCD display, and everything is controlled via a few buttons.

The compressor is kitted out with a 140mm extension tube with Schrader connection for car tires, and sports ball pin adaptor, balloon/inflatables adaptor, and also a Presta valve adaptor for bikes.

The compressor has an auto cutoff feature to prevent damage to the compressor or tire.

But there's more to this than being a compressor. It features a built-in 1W SMD LED for working at night or in low light conditions, and there's also a 5V/2A USB port for charging a mobile phone or other USB devices.

The who package has a built-in lithium-ion battery that's recharged using the micro-USB port.

I like this package because it's small enough to keep in the car, has more than one function (does away with needing a separate flashlight, and acts as a power bank), and it's durable enough to stand up to being dropped and treated like it's made of stone.