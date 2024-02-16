'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This Presidents' Day save 33% on this PDF editor
Working with PDFs has become an essential part of work life for most modern adults. While they can be reliable, safe, and easy to send to a colleague anywhere in the world, PDFs can also be challenging to edit, annotate, or alter in any way. That's why securing a reliable and affordable tool for working with PDFs can benefit you professionally.
A great example is this lifetime license to AcePDF Editor and Converter, which is available for just $40 (reg. $59) for a limited time during a limited-time Presidents' Day sale. Designed to make it easy for users to convert a document to and from PDF form, AcePDF also has features for editing and annotating PDFs, organizing and managing them, plus more.
While a lot of PDF managers out there can enable you to edit and annotate PDFs, AcePDF takes it a step further by enabling you to change specific things like font style, size, color, highlights, and more. It enables you to add comments, shapes like arrows to point things out, and more.
Its organizational and managerial features are also quite impressive. AcePDF lets you protect PDF documents with encryption and password protection, and it lets you convert scanned or image-based PDF documents into over 20 different languages, opening up collaborative opportunities for you internationally.
This lifetime license to AcePDF Editor and Converter is on sale for just $40 (reg. $59) for a limited time during a Presidents' Day sale.