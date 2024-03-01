This proven task manager is 20% off during a limited-time sale

A lifetime with Rizen Premium is 20 percent extra off through March 10th. StackSocial

Managing your time efficiently, staying up to date with tasks that you spend significant amounts of time completing, and keeping the pace you need across all areas — this can be a tough balance for your average professional. In the digital age, there are progressive and intuitive tools available to help with task management and reaching goals.

A great example of one, this lifetime subscription to Rizen Premium is on sale for just $24 (reg. $59) through March 10th with coupon code ENJOY20. The Rizen App is designed around the Kaizen principles, and it's supposed to help you better track your habits, keep on track with managing your tasks, and multitask with visualization tools and calendar integration features.

Rizen is great for a hustling professional juggling multiple projects. It features reminders and notifications to help you stay on pace to meet your goals. It also has features for creating to-do lists, and from there, you can break down individual tasks into step-by-step guides so that you can work your way towards your bigger goals. Rizen also makes it easy to keep track of your progress as you go.

In addition to the Kaizen principles that are used to help curate the Rizen app, it also uses features inspired by the Eisenhower Decision Matrix, the Pomodoro technique, and more. You can build a customized mission chart and more with Rizen.

Don't forget that this lifetime subscription to Rizen Premium is on sale for just $24 (reg. $59) until 11:59pm Pacific on March 10th with coupon code ENJOY20.