This rugged Android phone has a standby time of 2350 hours, and it's $114 off for Prime Day

At a time when smartphones are almost obsessive about getting thinner and lighter, the Doogee S100 Pro bucks the trend. This is, without a doubt, the biggest, chunkiest, heaviest smartphone that I've tested, weighing in at close to a pound.
Yup, this is a gigantic smartphone. And this Amazon Prime Day you can get a massive 23% off, bringing this $490 handset down to $376!
The Doogee S100 PRO is a highly ruggedized 4G Android smartphone coming equipped with a massive 22000mAh battery, a 130 lumen multi-mode camping light, and reverse charging to top up other devices.
The S100 Pro is truly colossal, dwarfing my iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it even makes huge handsets like the thermal-camera-equipped Ulefone Power Armor 18T seem petite.
It's hard to find something new to say about smartphones. They're slabs made of glass and plastic. They all mostly look the same, work the same, and pretty much perform the same tasks. But the sheer size and weight of the S100 Pro makes it stand out from the crowd.
Then there's the battery.
Its predecessor, the S100, featured a massive 10,800mAh battery that I thought was a total monster. The S100 Pro more than doubles this, taking the battery capacity to 22000mAh. This is a truly gargantuan battery, bigger than many high-capacity power banks, and gives the handset a massive standby time of 2350 hours. In fact, this handset supports reverse charging, which means that you can use it as a power bank to charge other devices.
Since this is such a huge battery, charging is best done using a wire and the included 66W charger (and in my testing, even this fast charge feels slow), but it also supports 15W wireless fast charging (which is anything but fast!).
As far as performance goes, Android 12 is run smoothly by the octa-core Helio G99 2.2Ghz processor backed up by the 12GB of RAM. If you need more RAM (and I didn't find a case where I did, but you might), this can be expanded by 8GB to take it up to 20GB.
256GB of storage is also quite decent, but you can bump this by up to another 2TB using a microSD card. Since there aren't any 2TB microSD cards in production yet, you'll have to settle for 1TB. But be aware, there are a lot of fake microSD cards out there, so only buy high-quality brands. I suggest going for the 1TB cards from Lexar, PNY, or SanDisk.
As far as ruggedization goes, the S100 Pro is rated to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H, which means that it can withstand drops from heights up to 6 feet, submersion in 4 feet of water for 30 minutes, and is completely protected from dust and sand ingress.
Everything is protected from detritus, even the SIM tray which features a really nice silicone seal.
On the rear are three cameras -- a 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 night vision camera, a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 main camera, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle and macro camera.
These are pretty much what I'd expect from a Doogee handset -- more than good enough for things like social media, but a quality of image that is lacking when you compare the output of the latest iPhones or high-end Android devices.
Below are some sample shots from the S100 Pro.
Below the camera array is what Doogee call a "camping light." This is a LED COB (Chip On Board) array capable of 130 lumens of output. This is super bright, and while the phone can keep this output up for 18 hours, there are 1/2 and 1/4 settings for this intensely bright light.
The light has a throw of about 20 yards on full power, and is great as a worklight or camping light (although I'm not sure about taking such a bulky handset with me on hikes!), but be aware that the flashing modes can be very disorientating, especially for those who are sensitive to visual disturbances.
If you want to see what's around you in the dark, then now you can because as with many Doogee handsets, this one too features night vision mode. This isn't a feature I use a lot because you end up having to stare at an ultra-bright screen while in the darkness, which kills both your night vision and blinds everyone around you.
So, do you need a Doogee S100 Pro?
Well, if you're looking for an absolutely massive power bank of an Android smartphone, then this is definitely worth a look, especially while it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day. As well as being a rugged smartphone, it might be one of the most rugged power banks I've tested, too.