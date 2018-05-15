This super-versatile mobile charger is on sale for $41.49

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

Novoo

Heads up, road warriors! Is your car not getting it done, power-wise? Too few ports? Not the right kinds of ports? And do those ports stubbornly refuse to go with you when you exit your vehicle?

I got you. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Wellmade Brands is offering the Novoo AC Power Bank for $41.49 shipped when you apply promo code NOVOOESS at checkout. It normally sells for $82.99, though at this very moment it's Amazon Lightning Deal-priced at $62.24.

BBH for the win.

This little tower of power is about the size of a pop can (yeah, around these parts we call it pop), and therefore cupholder-friendly. To that end it has top-facing ports: a USB-A that supports Quick Charge 3.0, a USB Type-C and a 70-watt three-prong AC.

Yep, AC: You can plug in small appliances, small laptops and so on. The pop-can packs a 20,100mAh battery, so it has more than enough juice to power and recharge all the things.

Another plus: It recharges via an AC adapter, which is included, meaning you don't have to seek out your own USB wall adapter just to recharge the power bank. (Believe me, I've seen some that don't come with anything but a USB cable for recharging. BYO wall plug? I don't think so.)

There's at least one power bank similar to this one, made by RavPower, but it's currently $90 on sale for $80. And it's a rounded square, not straight-up round, so it may not fit as well in a cupholder.

This Novoo model is fairly new, so there aren't a ton of reviews -- but the 30 or so that are there average out to 4.4 stars, and Fakespot gives those reviews a passing grade.

I think pretty much every modern mobile worker needs a power bank. The question is, which one? This strikes me as a great fit for folks who spend a lot of time in the car, as it has a perfect design and more than enough juice to get you through the day.