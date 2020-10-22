Tibco buys Information Builders to combine data, analytics product portfolios

Tibco said it will acquire data and analytics firm Information Builders as it builds out its Connected Intelligence platform.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

According to Tibco, the purchase will give the company more analytics software for its portfolio as well as an installed base of companies.

Tibco went private in 2014 and has made a series of acquisitions since including Statistica, Alpine Data Labs and SnappyData. Goldman Sachs invested in Information Builders in 2017.

Both companies aim to deliver the right data and information at the right time, but Information Builders has data quality, prep and integration products that will support what Tibco calls its hyperconverged analytics strategy, which revolves of making sense of a hodge-podge of data repositories.

Information Builders will also give Tibco a customer base in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and retail.