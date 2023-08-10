TikTok creators will need to disclose AI-generated content, or else

Dan Kitwood/Staff/Getty Images

If you use social media, you have likely been duped by AI, whether it was the viral Pope Francis photo or a realistic-sounding AI-generated music collaboration.

AI-generated content is so realistic that in many cases, it is virtually impossible for you to discern between what is fake and reality. This can have significant negative consequences, such as the spread of misinformation. For that reason, social media platforms have been working on measures to address this problem.

Also: ChatGPT's Custom Instructions feature is now available for everyone

A post on X (formerly Twitter) shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra reveals the option for an AI-generated content label to help users differentiate between actual and AI content.

With the new feature, users can toggle the AI-generated label option when uploading a video that includes AI-generated content. Failure to do so would result in a violation of community guidelines and may result in the removal of the content from the platform.

Also: 5 emerging use cases of generative AI in commerce, according to Mastercard

TikTok has yet to announce the feature publicly, so details on rollout are not available. However, I could not access it on the app leading me to believe that it is being rolled out to select users for testing.

Recently, an X post (formerly tweet) revealed that Instagram is also working on an AI label of its own. Similar to TikTok's, Instagram's label would appear on a post that was AI-generated. Details on who would be responsible for activating it and rolling it out are also yet to be disclosed.