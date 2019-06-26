T-Mobile offering Galaxy S10 5G with service in six cities on June 28

Samsung's latest innovations show how much the company has grown ZDNet's Jason Cipriani tells TechRepublic's Karen Roby about the ways that Samsung is growing as a company, as well as giving his review for the Samsung Galaxy S10. Read more: https://zd.net/2UzB2IJ

To be honest, I didn't think we would actually see any 5G service from US wireless carriers in 2019, figuring that the service wouldn't be live until 2020. The carriers are proving me wrong and this Friday my carrier, T-Mobile, is launching the Galaxy S10 5G with 5G service in six city centers. The 5G service is also being offered at no additional cost to T-Mobile customers.

The Galaxy S10 5G isn't just another variation of the S10 series, but offers some improvements over the S10 Plus. The S10 5G has a larger 6.7 inch display, larger 4,500 mAh battery, more base internal storage, an additional time-of-flight camera on the rear (bumping the number of cameras on the phone to 6), and faster 25W wired charging. So if you want the best Galaxy S10 device, even if you aren't in an area with 5G coverage, then you may want to consider the S10 5G.

However, the S10 5G is also very expensive, starting at $1,299.99 with 256GB internal storage. T-Mobile offers it at $31.25 per month when you put down $549.99. That down payment is nearly the price of several other solid phones, like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The six city centers launching with T-Mobile 5G include Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York. 5G is provided through millimeter wave technology and you can view T-Mobile's 5G coverage map to see if you will be able to experience these speeds. It's a shame T-Mobile didn't launch 5G around its headquarters here in the Puget Sound area.

T-Mobile also mentioned the Sprint merger in its press release, stating that a Sprint merger will provide mid-band spectrum so that customers will have enhanced 5G coverage. T-Mobile committed to zero price hikes for 5G service for three years, which is also something I was not anticipating when we started talking about 5G.