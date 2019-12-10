Too many Google Chrome tabs open? Here are tips on how to take back control!

Take a look at your Google Chrome. Go on, I'll wait for you.

So, how many tabs do you have open? If you're like me, I'll bet it's a lot, but fear now! Help is at hand. Here's how you can take back control and make your browser a happier, more productive place to work.

#1: DON'T USE TABS AS BOOKMARKS

Use bookmarks as bookmarks. Leaving tabs open because you want to go back to that page or remember where you saw something is the biggest cause of tab overload.

Don't do it!

#2: USE THE POWER OF THE RIGHT-CLICK

The first thing worth exploring is how to work with tabs using the right-click.

Try it now. Right-click on a tab and look at the options you have available. There are some powerful features on offer there:

New Tab to the Right

Reload

Duplicate

Pin Tab

Mute Site

Close

Close Other Tabs

Close Tabs to the Right

These can be useful to help combat tab overload. The three I find the most useful are Duplicate, Pin Tab, and Mute Site.

I've also started to learn to use Close Tabs to the Right, by moving less useful tabs to the right and then using this as a mass way to close them.

#3: USE EXTENSIONS TO MANAGE TABS

Another way to wrangle tabs is to use an extension that is designed to help manage tab overload. The upside is that extensions are powerful add-ons to Chrome. The downside is that too many extensions can make the browser consume more system resources.

Pick your poison!

Three that I find to be good are OneTab, Session Buddy, and The Great Suspender.

Another quite useful extension is Tab Snooze, which allows you to schedule tabs to reopen in the future. Quite an ingenious idea that helps save on tab clutter!

#4: HOW TO SELECT MULTIPLE TABS

Now we come to one of the coolest features, which is the ability to select multiple tabs in Google Chrome. To do this, hold down CTRL in Windows or Command in Mac, and then click on the tabs you want to pick out of the vast ocean of tabs you have open.

Why do this? Well, after having selected multiple tabs, you can do things like drag them out into a new window or right-click on them and close them or mute them if they are emitting an annoying noise.

I particularly like grabbing a bunch of tabs related to a single project and dragging them out into a new window.

#5: HELP! I CLOSED A TAB I NEEDED!

Accidentally closed a tab that you needed? You can resurrect it by hitting Ctrl-Shift-T on Windows or Command-Shift-T on Mac.

#6: NO! I CLOSED MY BROWSER LOST ALL MY TABS

Well, that's one way to deal with tab overload!

There's a way to get it to reload all the tabs that you previously had open. To do this go to Settings (the easiest way to do this is to type chrome://settings/ into the address bar and hit ENTER), then scroll down to On start-up and select Continue where you left off.

